Brooks carries UMass Lowell past Central Connecticut 77-53

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP)Max Brooks had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead UMass Lowell to a 77-53 win over Central Connecticut on Wednesday night.

Kalil Thomas had 18 points for UMass Lowell (3-1). Justin Faison added 10 points and Allin Blunt had seven rebounds.

Nigel Scantlebury had 12 points for the Blue Devils (0-4). Andre Snoddy added nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51