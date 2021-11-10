Brown carries Louisiana-Lafayette past West Florida 81-47

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Jordan Brown registered 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Louisiana-Lafayette rolled past West Florida 81-47 on Tuesday night.

Kobe Julien had 12 points and three blocks for Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0). Kentrell Garnett added 10 points. Theo Akwuba had eight rebounds.

Darrin Jenkins had 10 points for the Argonauts. Daniel Sofield added six rebounds. David Petit-Homme had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51