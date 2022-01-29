SEATTLE (AP)Terrell Brown Jr. scored 30 points and made several key plays down the stretch to lead Washington to a 77-73 double-overtime victory over Utah on Saturday.

With 3:16 remaining in the second overtime, Cole Bajema’s 3-pointer gave the Huskies a five-point lead, their largest since 40-32 with 17 minutes remaining in regulation. On Utah’s following possession Brown got the defensive rebound of a miss by David Jenkins Jr. then hit a jumper at the other end for a seven-point lead.

The Utes cut their deficit to three and sent Brown, a 78% free-throw shooter, to the line with 13 seconds to go. He made one of two for a four-point lead and the Huskies went on to win. He made 9 of 14 free throws for the game.

Branden Carlson gave Utah a 3-point lead in the first overtime period, making his only 3-point attempt of the game. Brown tied it with a jumper at :37 then blocked a potential go-ahead jumper by Lazar Stefanovic, sending the game to the second overtime.

There was no need for the Huskies to erase a 14-point deficit in this one as they had done in a 74-68 win over Utah in Salt Lake City earlier this month. The biggest margin in the last 10 minutes of regulation was a 3-point lead for Utah when Stefanovic hit a 3-pointer with about two minutes to go. The Huskies eventually tied it on a pair of free throws by Brown with 16 seconds remaining.

Jamal Bey scored 10 points for Washington (11-8, 6-3 Pac-12). Nate Roberts had 11 points and nine rebounds and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added eight points and 10 rebounds. Washington had a season-high 11 blocks and forced 20 turnovers.

Carlson, in his second game back after missing five games with an appendectomy, led Utah with 18 points. Marco Anthony had 13 points and nine rebounds and Rollie Worster scored 10 points.

The Huskies have won four consecutive home games and five of their last six in the conference. Five of Washington’s six Pac-12 wins have come against teams with a combined record of 9-28 in conference.

Utah (8-14, 1-11) has lost 10 in a row.

