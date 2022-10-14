BEREA, Ohio (AP)Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with injuries.

Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing two games with an ankle injury and played last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t reveal Friday if Clowney suffered any setbacks, just that he isn’t ready to play.

”As you know, you want all of your guys to make it to the game,” Stefanski said. ”This is the league. Guys are injured. It happens to every team. You lose a guy sometimes in pregame. Sometimes you lose them during practices. You just have to move on.”

With Clowney out, the Browns’ pass rush isn’t the same as teams can double- and triple-team star Myles Garrett. He’ll play against the Patriots after being rested this week with some lingering injuries from a car crash last month.

Ward has not cleared concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the fourth quarter while trying to make a tackle in last week. The two-time Pro Bowler has been in the league’s protocols since getting hurt.

This is Ward’s third concussion in the NFL. He had two during his rookie season in 2018.

Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will likely start in Ward’s spot opposite cornerback Greg Newsome Jr. Greedy Williams is also expected to return after being on injured reserve with a hamstring and can play outside when Newsome moves into the slot.

