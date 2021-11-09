Browns, G Teller agree to 4-year $56.8 million extension

CLEVELAND (AP)Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has agreed to a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension with the team through the 2025 season.

Teller has developed into one of the NFL’s best interior linemen during three seasons after coming over in a trade from Buffalo. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder was scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

He’s expected to sign the deal, which includes $28 million guaranteed, on Tuesday.

Teller has consistently rated among the league’s top blockers over the past two seasons. In Sunday’s 41-16 win at Cincinnati, he delivered a key block – leaving his feet to deliver the blow – that s prung Nick Chubb on a 70-yard touchdown run.

Teller was a second-team All-Pro Selection in 2020. He was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round in 2018 out of Virginia Tech.

