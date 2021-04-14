Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney to pair with Garrett on D-line

CLEVELAND (AP)Jadeveon Clowney will chase quarterbacks and a Super Bowl title with the Browns.

The dynamic free agent defensive end signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Cleveland on Wednesday, joining All-Pro end Myles Garrett on the defensive line and a team looking to go deeper in the playoffs this season.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, hasn’t always played up to his reputation. He also has dealt with numerous injuries, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been intrigued by him for two years and Clowney visited the team Wednesday for the second time in recent weeks.

The sides agreed to a deal after he completed a medical exam.

”We love his relentless style of play,” Berry said. ”He’s one of the more disruptive players in the game and we think he’s going to add an element of ruggedness along our defensive line and will pair nicely with many of the guys we have on the roster already.

”The other thing we love about Jadeveon is his versatility, his ability to play all across the front and impact the game regardless of his alignment.”

The Browns have spent this offseason upgrading their defense, making Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler, their signature move. His addition may have an impact on what they do in the upcoming draft; Cleveland’s biggest need had been an edge rusher to complement Garrett.

”We’re excited to add Jadeveon to our defensive line,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. ”He’s a disruptive force that will help us against the run and the pass. We’ve been able to make some nice additions to our defense throughout free agency and we are looking forward to getting to work, so we can improve our team.”

The Browns, who made it to the second round of the postseason in 2020, will be Clowney’s fourth team in four years.

After he was drafted first by Houston seven years ago out of South Carolina, Clowney spent five seasons with the Texans before one with Seattle and last year in Tennessee. He turned down a multiyear offer from Cleveland as a free agent last summer to join the Titans but didn’t say no to the Browns a second time.

Last season, Clowney played in just eight games – and didn’t record a sack – for the Titans before undergoing knee surgery. The Browns made sure he was medically sound before adding him to the roster.

The Browns will put Clowney on the opposite side of their defensive line from Garrett, giving Cleveland two disruptive ends capable of making big plays.

The 28-year-old Clowney has 32 career sacks in 83 games. He had 9 1/2 sacks in 2017 and nine in 2018. By comparison, Garrett has 42 1/2 sacks in 51 games.

Clowney has also forced nine fumbles, recovered eight, recorded an interception and scored four touchdowns on returns.

