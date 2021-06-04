Browns sign rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah, starred at Notre Dame

CLEVELAND (AP)Versatile linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoha signed his four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns on Friday.

After some NFL teams were scared off by a medical report and the former Notre Dame star’s size, the Browns traded up and selected him with the No. 52 overall pick. Owusu-Koramoah had been projected as a first-rounder by most draft experts.

Cleveland plans to use the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder in multiple defensive sets.

Owusu-Koramoah is the sixth member of Cleveland’s rookie class to sign. Only former Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, a first-round pick, and Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, a third-round pick, remain unsigned.

Earlier this week, new Browns linebacker Anthony Walker praised Owusu-Koramoah, comparing him to Darius Leonard, his former Indianapolis Colts teammate.

”Elite athlete as far as explosiveness, quickness, speed, instincts and all of that stuff, he has it – all of the tools,” Walker said following a workout. ”Now, it’s about transitioning the game to the NFL level as a linebacker. I’ve struggled with it. We all struggle with it coming in from college and now you are seeing pro-style offense and understanding different route concepts and all of that stuff.

”He is a freak of nature and athletically just trying to piece it all together as far as the knowledge of the game and all of that stuff. He is getting better each day.”

Following the draft, a report surfaced saying Owusu-Koramoah’s surprising drop was due to teams being worried about a heart condition detected months earlier. However, he said further testing was done and he was cleared to play.

”My heart is 100 percent healthy,” he said before the Browns’ rookie minicamp. ”You could see that going through the tests, going through the EKGs and going through the past MRIs and things like that. It is not an issue.

”It is not something that I am worried about. I am looking forward to getting on the field and going.”

