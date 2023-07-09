TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Another East Texas high schooler has committed to playing at the next level. Jaxyn Rogers is headed to play for the ETBU Tigers next year.

Brownsboro’s Jaxyn Rogers has been playing baseball since the age of 3 and now 15 years later he’s earned a scholarship to the next level.

“I’m very excited to have worked so hard in my life and getting here is great. I’m ready to get to ETBU and work with my teammates and continue the journey,” said Jaxyn Rogers.

With hard work and dedication, Rogers will take his talents to the ASC champions, the ETBU Tigers, a dream come true for him.

“It’s really nice and I’m glad. And there’s a lot of stress off my shoulders now, but I’m still going to work hard and go for it,” added Rogers.

Rogers says the reason he chose the Tigers is because it felt like a home away from home.

“Just felt like another home and it was really nice and the community is really impactful and it’s just a great campus. I love it,” explained Rogers.

Jaxyn adds the Brownsboro Bears along with the East Texas Titans prepared him well for this next step.

“They prepared me by like, showing me I can work hard and achieve my goals if I just keep working hard and have teammates and just have good competition and be competitive,” declared Rogers.

Throughout this journey, his family has been supporting him every step of the way and they are excited about his new journey.

“They’re very supportive and they left it up to me and they’ve just been by my side all my life,” said Rogers.