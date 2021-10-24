Bruins snap San Jose’s season-opening 4-game win streak

BOSTON (AP)Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins beat San Jose 4-3 Sunday, snapping the Sharks’ season-opening four-game win streak.

David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston. Linus Ullmark finished with 23 saves for the Bruins, who held on after the Sharks scored back-to-back goals late in the third period.

Jasper Weatherby, Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier scored for the Sharks, who were trying to go 5-0 for the first time since 2013. Adin Hill was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots in the first 21:28. James Reimer replaced Hill and stopped all 20 shots he faced, keeping the Sharks close before goals 1:49 apart in the third made it a tight finish.

PREDATORS 5, WILD 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Roman Josi had a four-point game, Connor Ingram won his first NHL start, and Nashville ended Minnesota’s season-opening win streak at four games.

Ryan Johansen scored twice, Josi, Tanner Jeannot and Filip Forsberg had goals and Matt Duchene added three assists for the Predators, who have scored nine goals in two games after scoring eight total in their first four outings.

The 24-year-old Ingram finished with 33 saves.

Nick Bjugstad and Nico Sturm scored for Minnesota, which was looking to open the season with five straight victories for the first time since 2007-08.

RED WINGS 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and Detroit beat winless Chicago.

Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists. Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves.

The 19-year-old Raymond, the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, recorded his first career hat trick in his sixth NHL game.

Dominik Kubalik, Tyler Johnson and Henrik Borgstrom scored for Chicago, which dropped to 0-5-1. Jonathan Toews had two assists.

The Blackhawks played without Patrick Kane, Riley Stillman and Jujhar Khaira because of the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Assistant coach Marc Crawford also was absent because of the protocol.

The crowd of 19,042 stopped the Blackhawks’ sellout streak at 535 games.

