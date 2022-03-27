BOSTON (AP)David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist in Boston’s four-goal second period and the Bruins beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday to improve to 14-2-1 in their last 17 games.

Boston captain Patrice Bergeron played in his 1,200th game. He became the 120th player in NHL history to reach that milestone. He returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the previous four games with an elbow infection.

Erik Haula and Jake DeBrusk each had a second-period goal after Craig Smith and Taylor Hall scored in the first for Boston. Linus Ullmark made 24 saves for Boston.

Brock Nelson scored his 30th of the season, and Anders Lee and Zach Parise each had a power-play score for the Islanders. The had had won four of five.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 38 shots for New York.

LIGHTNING 2, RED WINGS 1, OT

DETROIT (AP) – Brayden Point scored on a power play at 2:28 of overtime and Tampa Bay beat Detroit to snap a three-game losing streak.

Point scored on a rebound of Steven Stamkos’ shot. Stamkos tied it on a power play with 4:38 left in regulation . Anthony Cirelli assisted on both goals.

Brian Elliott made 26 saves in his first start since March 12 and fifth since Dec. 31.

Oskar Sundqvist scored for Detroit, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 34 saves.

FLAMES 9, OILERS 5

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and two assists, Johnny Gaudreau set a career high with five assists and Calgary beat Edmonton.

Leon Draisaitl had a hat trick to lead Edmonton (36-25-5). Derick Brassard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers. Draisaitl shares the league lead in goals with Toronto’s Auston Matthews with 47.

Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund each scored twice for Calgary (40-17-8). Chris Tanev, Oliver Kylington and Dillon Dube added a goal apiece.

Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves for the Flames and improved to 31-12-7.

Mike Smith, in relief of Mikko Koskinen, stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced. Koskinen allowed five goals on 12 shots.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, BLACKHAWKS 4, OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) -Evgenii Dadonov scored for Vegas at 2:05 of overtime after the Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period against Chicago.

Dadonov scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas’ roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause.

Down 3-0 after two period, Vegas got third-period goals form Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Logan Thompson stopped 30 shots for Vegas, allowing goals by Dominik Kubalik, Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat.

The game marked the return of two-time Stanley Cup champion Alec Martinez for Vegas. He suffered a severe facial laceration on Nov. 11 and missed 53 games.

CANADIENS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2

MONTREAL (AP) – Paul Byron broke a tie with 2:28 left, Jake Allen made 49 saves and Montreal beat Toronto.

David Savard scored in consecutive games, Cole Caufield added a goal and Christian Dvorak had an empty-netter. Savard and Byron each had an assist and Nick Suzuki had two.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored for Toronto and Mitch Marner had two assists. Erik Kallgren made 14 saves.

Matthews opened the scoring 36 seconds into the game with his 47th goal, matching his career high set in 2019-20. Later Saturday, Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl had a hat trick in the Oilers’ 9-5 loss at Calgary to tie Matthews for the NHL goals lead.

CAPITALS 4, DEVILS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) – Nicklas Backstrom scored the go-ahead goal and added an assist on the night Washington celebrated his 1,000th career point and beat New Jersey.

Alex Ovechkin scored his team-leading 42nd goal on a third-period power play. Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals. Vitek Vanecek stopped 29 shots.

Jack Hughes scored his 22nd goal and added his 30th assist, and Damon Severson and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils. Nico Daws finished with 18 saves.

PANTHERS 4, SENATORS 3, SO

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Aleksander Barkov had the tying goal late in the third period and scored the shootout winner, helping Florida overcome a three-goal deficit and beat Ottawa.

Anthony Duclair and Patric Hornqvist also scored for Florida, which extended its hold on the Eastern Conference lead. Recently acquired Claude Giroux had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.

Alex Formenton, Artem Zub and Dylan Gambrell scored in regulation for the Senators. Drake Batherson had an assist in his return after missing 28 games with an ankle injury. Anton Forsberg stopped 46 shots in the loss.

HURRICANES 7, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Andrei Svechnikov scored twice on his 22nd birthday and Seth Jarvis also had two goals as Carolina beat St. Louis.

Antti Raanta won a battle of Finnish goalies with 30 saves. Ville Husso stopped 21 of 26 shots, and the Hurricanes scored two empty-net goals when Husso was pulled with 5:30 to play.

Martin Necas, Brett Pesce and Nino Niederreiter also scored for Carolina. Pesce and Necas each also had an assist.

Pavel Buchnevich scored both of St. Louis’ goals, giving him 21 this season. The two goals give Buchnevich 100 goals in his career. The Blues are 1-3-2 in their past six games.

WILD 3, BLUE JACKETS 2, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Jared Spurgeon scored 1:24 into overtime and Minnesota beat Columbus, providing Marc-Andre Fleury a victory in his debut with the Wild.

Fleury stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the game into overtime.

Jake Bean and Jakub Voracek scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins made 35 saves.

CANUCKS 4, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) – Elias Pettersson had two goals and a pair of milestones as Vancouver rallied past Dallas.

Pettersson’s second goal was his 20th of the season and the 200th career point for the fourth-year player from Sweden.

Pettersson’s second score started a three-goal barrage in the third period. Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller also scored in the frame for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko stopped 35 shots.

Jacob Peterson scored in the second period, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars.

SHARKS 4, DUCKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Timo Meier had a hat trick, Marc-Edouard Vlasic added a goal, and San Jose defeated Anaheim.

James Reimer had 27 saves for San Jose, which sent Anaheim to its ninth straight loss.

Meier matched his career high with 30 goals as the Sharks won for the third time in four games after losing 18 of their previous 24.

Gerry Mayhew scored for Anaheim. Ducks rookie goalie Lukas Dostal turned back 19 shots in his fourth career appearance and third start.

KINGS 4, KRAKEN 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jordan Spence scored his first NHL goal and captain Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist as Los Angeles beat Seattle.

Gabriel Vilardi scored his first goal in five months and Sean Durzi ended a 29-game goal drought for the Kings in their second win over the expansion Kraken this season. Cal Petersen made 23 saves.

Daniel Sprong scored in his second straight game since joining Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots for the Kraken during their debut in downtown Los Angeles. Morgan Geekie tacked on another goal with four seconds to play.

