SALT LAKE CITY (AP)Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season.

Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season.

Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jazz had won six straight games at home.

The Jazz built an 80-73 lead late in the third quarter after Beasley made three baskets during a 16-7 run. But Utah quickly fell behind in the fourth, struggling to play at a faster tempo against New York’s defense.

Immanuel Quickley drove for a layup and hit back-to-back 3-pointers to fuel a 24-6 run that put the Knicks up 107-93 with 4:45 left. Brunson punctuated the run with back-to-back jumpers.

Utah scored on four straight possessions and cut the deficit to 111-105 on a pair of free throws from Olynyk with 2:31 remaining, but the Jazz were unable to get any closer.

Knicks: Quickley finished with a career-high four steals. . Brunson beat the second quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer to give New York the lead at halftime. .. Jericho Sims had a season-high 13 rebounds.

Jazz: Rudy Gay (left hand sprain) was inactive. . Mike Conley had a season-high four steals. . Simone Fontecchio made three 3-pointers to match his season high. He has scored outside baskets in just two games this season.

