Bryant defeats Sacred Heart 17-6 in NEC opener

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Zevi Eckhaus passed for 106 yards and a touchdown, Bryant made three interception and held Sacred Heart to a pair of field goals for a 17-6 victory Saturday night in the Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Sacred Heart (1-1) scored first when Sam Renzi capped an eight-play drive with a 22-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Renzi also kicked a 23-yarder in the fourth.

But Bryant (1-1) took the lead for good midway through the second quarter on a 23-yard run by Psaveon Reaves. The touchdown capped a 10-play, 71-yard drive for the Bulldogs. Nicholas Hasselman caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Eckhaus in the final minute of the first half as Bryant took a 14-3 lead into the break.

Marquez McCray went 11-for-23 passing for 115 yards for the Pioneers, but was picked off three times.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Home and NEC opener.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51