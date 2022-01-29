ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP)Joe Bryant Jr. had 22 points as Norfolk State beat South Carolina State 87-69 on Saturday.

Bryant made 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Spartans (15-4, 6-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who upped their win streak to six. Jalen Hawkins had 17 points. Kris Bankston added 15 points and eight rebounds. Christian Ings scored 12.

Norfolk State scored 57 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Jemel Davis had 19 points for the Bulldogs (10-11, 2-3). Deaquan Williams added nine rebounds.

