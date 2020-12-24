Buckingham carries CS Bakersfield past Pepperdine 79-51

MALIBU, Calif. (AP)De’Monte Buckingham had 20 points as Cal State Bakersfield romped past Pepperdine 79-51 on Wednesday.
Ronne Readus had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (4-3). Czar Perry added 10 points. Shaun Williams had six assists.
Sedrick Altman had 11 points for the Waves (4-5). Colbey Ross added 10 points. Kendall Munson had three blocks.
