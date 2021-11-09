Buckingham carries UNC Greensboro over NC A&T 57-53

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)De’Monte Buckingham tied his career high with 28 points as UNC Greensboro narrowly defeated North Carolina A&T 57-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener.

Mohammed Abdulsalam had 11 rebounds for UNC Greensboro.

Tyler Maye had 17 points for the Aggies. Marcus Watson added 17 points and eight rebounds. Justin Whatley had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51