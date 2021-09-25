Buffalo shut out in 2nd half, still beats Old Dominion 35-34

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Tim Terry recovered a fumble and returned the ball 67 yards into the end zone to cap a 28-point second quarter, Old Dominion missed a late PAT, and Buffalo beat the Monarchs 35-34 on Saturday night.

D.J. Mack Jr. threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to to Zack Kuntz with 19 seconds left, but Nick Rice missed a game-tying PAT for Old Dominion (1-3). The Monarchs scored four touchdowns and shut out Buffalo (2-2) in the second half.

Kyle Vantrease completed 16 of 25 passes for 186 yards for the Bulls. Quain Williams made eight catches for 129 yards. The pair connected for a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Dylan McDuffie ran for a 20-yard TD before Terry’s score stretched the Bulls’ lead to 35-7 with about two minutes remaining before halftime.

Mack broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown run and bullied into the end zone from the 2 in the third quarter for the Monarchs. Jon-Luke Peaker added a 7-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth.

Mack finished 24-of-41 passing for 213 yards and added 84 yards on the ground.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51