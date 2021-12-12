Buffen, Johnson carry UAB over Millsaps 103-29

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)KJ Buffen had 16 points to lead five UAB players in double figures as the Blazers rolled past NCAA Division III Millsaps 103-29 on Sunday. Jamal Johnson added 14 points for the Blazers. Tony Toney chipped in 13, Quan Jackson scored 11 and Elijah Tate had 11.

UAB is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 103 points were a season best for UAB (8-2). Meanwhile, the Majors’ 29 points on 19.3 percent shooting represented the worst marks by an UAB opponent this season.

Cameron Williams had 9 points for the Majors.

