Buksa, Revs beat Orlando City 2-1, extend unbeaten streak

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Adam Buksa scored in the ninth minute and Matt Turner stopped a penalty kick in the 75th to help the New England Revolution beat Orlando City 2-1 on Saturday night.

Tajon Buchanan play a low entry that was deflected into the net by Orlando City’s Rodrigo Schlegel – who was battling for position with Buksa in front of the net – for an own goal that gave New England a 2-1 lead in the 35th minute.

New England (19-4-5) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games. The Revolution have and MLS-leading 62 points; no other team went into Saturday with more than 46.

Orlando City (10-8-8) has been outscored 10-3 during its current three-game losing streak.

Buksa volleyed a long arcing entry by Gustavo Bou, bouncing it off the ground and into the net to open the scoring. Daryl Dike blasted a right-footer that powered through the outstretched hand of Turner to pull Orlando City even at 1-1 in the 18th minute.

