BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD head football coach and athletic director Scott Callaway is stepping down from coaching but will continue his role as athletic director.

Callaway has been the head coach for the Bullard ISD football program since 2017 but said that focusing solely on being the athletic director will be best for the athletes and growth of the program.

“I have loved my football coaching career over the past 31 years,” Callaway said. “I have also loved being an athletic director, where I can support the growth and development of all school sports athletes and programs. I feel at this time in my career, primarily focusing on the athletic director role is best for our athletes and the growth we are experiencing in the program.”

Photo Courtesy of Bullard ISD

Photo Courtesy of Bullard ISD

Photo Courtesy of Bullard ISD

Bullard ISD is excited to see how the program will grow with Callaway focused on building relationships and serving the community in a new way and will begin their search for a new head football coach.

“For the past five years, Coach Callaway has poured his heart into our student-athletes,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “Under his leadership, the Bullard ISD athletic program has excelled largely due to Coach Callaway’s passion for students, his coaching staff, and the Bullard community. We are excited to see him continue our district’s mission of building relationships, inspiring our athletes, serving our community, and developing character as the athletics program grows.”