BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Bullard ISD has announced a community celebration for the opening of their brand new athletic complex.

The new athletic complex was a part of the Bullard Bond 2022 project and has been underway since last spring.

According to a release from Bullard ISD, the athletic complex, which will be home for baseball, softball, and tennis teams, is only small details away from completion.

Bullard ISD is hosting a community celebration to commemorate the opening of the new complex on Jan. 25 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will reportedly receive a free hot dog along with a tour of the new facilities.