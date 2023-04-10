Bullard, Texas (KETK)- Some high school softball action on a Monday evening, the Bullard Lady Panthers taking on the Hudson Lady Hornets. The Bullard offense and defense stayed hot in this one as they win 7-1. Hadi Fults hits another homer in this big win.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Livestream Alerts
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Sports Newsletter
Sports Illustrated
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now