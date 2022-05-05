TORONTO (AP)Jordan Romano stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning, making Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s tiebreaking single stand up as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 2-1 Wednesday night to end New York’s winning streak at 11.

Matt Chapman homered and Yusei Kikuchi (1-1) allowed a run over a season-high six innings for Toronto, which narrowly held on. Kikuchi walked one and struck out a season-high seven.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a one-out single off Romano in the ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Tim Locastro, who advanced to second on Josh Donaldson’s hit. Aaron Hicks struck out and Joey Gallo walked to load the bases for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who grounded out to end it.

Romano leads the majors with 12 saves in 13 tries. Toronto avoided being swept in the three-game series.

New York’s 11-game run was its longest since a 13-game streak from Aug. 14 to 27, 2021.

Bo Bichette hit a two-out double in the third and Guerrero broke the deadlock with his single.

Cortes (1-1) allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. He walked four and struck out three.

BREWERS 18, REDS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Rowdy Tellez homered twice and set a Milwaukee Brewers record with eight RBIs in a blowout of reeling Cincinnati.

Tellez broke a 2-all tie and put the Brewers ahead for good with a 453-foot grand slam off Vladimir Gutierrez (0-5) in the third inning.

Kolten Wong also homered for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen went 4 for 5, scored twice and had four RBIs. Christian Yelich was 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs.

The Reds have lost eight straight and 19 of 20. They’ve also dropped their last 12 road games. It marks the first time since 1945 that Cincinnati has endured 12 consecutive road losses within the same season.

Gutierrez allowed eight hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings while also hitting two batters with pitches and committing two errors.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (1-1) allowed three runs in five innings while striking out seven and walking two.

ANGELS 10, RED SOX 5, 10 INNINGS

BOSTON (AP) – Los Angeles scored six runs in the 10th inning, including a two-run homer by Taylor Ward and a three-run shot from Jared Walsh, to beat Boston.

All of the runs in the 10th came with two outs for the Angels, who had Max Stassi on second to start the inning. Ward drove in Stassi with a homer off Matt Barnes. Then Mike Trout singled and Shohei Ohtani walked. Anthony Rendon singled, scoring Trout before Walsh’s homer.

Boston scored one in the bottom of the 10th – an RBI single from Jackie Bradley Jr.

Right-hander Ryan Tepera (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless ninth inning.

Barnes (0-2) took the loss, his ERA rising from 5.87 to 8.64. Boston right-hander Garrett Whitlock started the game, giving up two runs on two hits with no walks and striking out nine over five innings.

Reid Detmers started for Los Angeles and went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts and a hit batter.

WHITE SOX 4, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Lucas Giolito struck out 10, Luis Robert made a game-saving catch and Matt Foster worked out of a major jam as the Chicago White Sox beat the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Jose Abreu and Leury Garcia homered for the White Sox, who overcame an early 3-1 deficit.

Giolito (1-1) reached double digits in strikeouts for the 14th time since joining the White Sox in 2017. He allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings, including home runs by Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom in the second. Liam Hendricks pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Abreu staked the White Sox to a 1-0 lead with his third homer in the first inning off Kyle Hendricks (1-3).

DIAMONDBACKS 8, MARLINS 7

MIAMI (AP) – Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Arizona beat Miami after left-hander Madison Bumgarner was ejected.

Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first, and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the pitcher gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for a foreign-substance check by first base umpire Dan Bellino.

Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.

Bellino told a pool reporter that Bumgarner was ejected for directing profanity at an umpire. Video of the foreign-substance check showed Bellino staring at Bumgarner while he repeatedly patted his hand, but Bellino said he didn’t think that was a factor in the ejection.

Daulton Varsho also homered for the Diamondbacks, who completed a three-game series sweep. Keynan Middleton (1-1) got the win, and Ian Kennedy earned his third save.

Jesus Aguilar had three hits for Miami, which dropped its fourth straight game. Anthony Bender (0-3) got the loss.

DODGERS 9, GIANTS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Mookie Betts and Max Muncy homered, Freddie Freeman added a two-run triple and Los Angeles swept a short series with San Francisco.

Trea Turner and Will Smith had RBI singles in the fourth inning for the Dodgers, who scored six runs in their final two at-bats. Los Angeles has won four of five and 15 of 20.

Tony Gonsolin (2-0) pitched five innings of three-hit ball for the Dodgers, striking out five and mostly avoiding trouble.

Alex Wood (2-2) yielded four hits and three runs while pitching into the sixth against his former team for the Giants, who have lost three straight and five of six.

ORIOLES 9, TWINS 4

BALTIMORE (AP) – Cedric Mullins and Ramon Urias each hit a two-run homer during Baltimore’s six-run third inning for a win over Minnesota.

The first-place Twins lost for the just the second time in 13 games. Dylan Bundy (3-2) allowed nine runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings against his former team. Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota.

Kyle Bradish gave up four runs and six hits in four innings, but the Baltimore bullpen was solid the rest of the way. Cionel Perez (1-0) went two innings to earn the win.

Trey Mancini had three infield singles for the Orioles.

BRAVES 9, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta’s seven-run sixth inning.

Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuna Jr. added RBI singles in Atlanta’s biggest inning of the season. Travis d’Arnaud walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Olson capped the outburst with a run-scoring groundout.

Atlanta’s Ian Anderson (3-1), who grew up about three hours north of Citi Field in Clifton Park, pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball.

Luis Guillorme homered in the ninth for New York, which had won three of four.

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill (4-1) was charged with three runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first start since he combined with four relievers on a no-hitter Friday night against Philadelphia.

ROCKIES 5, NATIONALS 2

DENVER (AP) – Jose Iglesias had a two-run double and Connor Joe a two-run triple in consecutive at-bats in the fourth inning after a crucial error by shortstop Alcides Escobar, and Colorado rallied to beat Washington.

Charlie Blackmon added an RBI groundout in the five-run inning, while Austin Gomber (2-2) pitched 6 2/3 strong innings in the Rockies’ fourth win in five games.

Lane Thomas hit his first homer and Cesar Hernandez went 2 for 4 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 10 games for the Nationals, who committed three errors.

Patrick Corbin (0-5) went all eight innings, giving up five runs – three earned – and nine hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Gomber allowed two runs and seven hits with six strikeouts in his third straight strong outing. Daniel Bard pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

RANGERS 2, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Brad Miller hit a two-run single in the 10th inning to give Texas a win over Philadelphia.

Marcus Semien doubled and had two hits for the Rangers, who have won a season-high four in a row after sweeping the two-game series with the Phillies.

Nick Castellanos doubled and had three hits for Philadelphia. The Phillies have lost four of five since a four-game winning streak.

Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler went 7 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and getting seven strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 4.10. The Rangers’ Martin Perez lasted seven innings with four hits, four walks and four strikeouts. The 31-year-old left-hander’s ERA is at 2.25.

Matt Bush (1-1) got the final out of the ninth. Joe Barlow got his third save in as many chances.

PADRES 5, GUARDIANS 4, GAME 1

GUARDIANS 6, PADRES 5, GAME 2

CLEVELAND (AP) – San Diego’s Mike Clevinger had an impressive first start since undergoing elbow surgery in 2020, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the first game of a doubleheader.

And Rookie Steven Kwan’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave Cleveland the split in the doubleheader’s nightcap against San Diego.

Machado connected in the third inning off Zach Plesac (1-3), and Austin Nola delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth as the Padres won for the sixth time in seven games – all on the road.

Steven Wilson (3-0) got the win despite walking two in the fifth, and Taylor Rodgers pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

In the second game, Kwan bounced a single off Dinelson Lamet (0-1) through the right side to score Owen Miller from second and give Cleveland its first walk-off win in 2022.

Nick Sandlin (2-1) picked up the win in Game 2, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the 10th with an inning-ending double play.

ASTROS 7, MARINERS 2

HOUSTON (AP) – Justin Verlander pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning, helping Houston close out a three-game series sweep.

Alex Bregman had three hits and three RBIs for the Astros, and Michael Brantley drove in two runs.

Verlander permitted two runs in 6 2/3 innings. He is 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five starts this season in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Houston star Jose Altuve fouled a ball off his groin area in the fourth inning. He was replaced at second base to start the fifth, and the team said he left the game with right groin soreness.

Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer for Seattle in the seventh, snapping a scoreless drought of 24 1/3 innings for the Mariners after they were shut out in the first two games of this series. Matt Brash (1-3) got the loss.

CARDINALS 10, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings for St. Louis, and Nolan Arenado hit a three-run shot and finished with five RBIs.

Wainwright (3-3) allowed just a one-out single to Michael Taylor in the third against the weak-hitting Royals, whose only other baserunners against the 40-year-old right-hander came on a fielder’s choice, an error and a walk.

Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer for St. Louis and finished with three RBIs, one of them coming against struggling Royals starter Kris Bubic (0-3), who retired just one batter before he was pulled after 24 pitches.

The final scheduled game between the cross-state rivals this year was moved from a night game to the afternoon because of the threat of rain, though sprinkles still fell on the sparse Kauffman Stadium crowd midway through it.

RAYS 3, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Manuel Margot hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, and the Rays blanked the Athletics to complete a three-game sweep.

Margot came up with the bases loaded and two outs against Zach Jackson (0-1) and served an opposite-field single to right, scoring Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena.

Domingo Acevedo balked in another run to make it 3-0.

Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. Andrew Kittredge pitched a perfect ninth to earn his fourth save.

The Athletics finished their homestand 0-6, getting outscored 38-20.

TIGERS 3, PIRATES 2, GAME 1

PIRATES 7, TIGERS 2, GAME 2

DETROIT (AP) – Willi Castro and Akil Baddoo scored on third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-out error during Detroit’s three-run fifth inning, and the Tigers edged the Pirates in the first game of a doubleheader.

But Bryan Reynolds doubled in Pittsburgh’s two-run seventh inning to split the doubleheader.

The Tigers finished with just three hits in the first game, but they scored three unearned runs. Alex Lange (1-1) got two outs for the win, and Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his fourth save.

Dillon Peters pitched 3 1/3 innings for Pittsburgh, and Bryse Wilson (0-1) struck out six in 3 2/3 innings, but was charged with the loss.

In the second game, Tigers reliever Drew Hutchinson (0-2) walked Ben Gemel to start the seventh with a 2-2 tie and Reynolds hit a bloop double to left.

Will Vest replaced Hutchinson and his wild pitch allowed Gemel to score the go-ahead run. He then hit Ke’Bryan Hayes and allowed a sacrifice fly to Daniel Vogelbach.

Gemel added an RBI single in the ninth – his fifth hit of the doubleheader – and Vogelbach made it 7-2 with a two-run homer.

Zach Thompson (1-3) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief. David Bednar pitched the final two innings for his third save.

Tigers starter Alex Faedo, making his major-league debut, allowed two runs on eight hits in five innings.

