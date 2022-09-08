MILWAUKEE (AP)Not even Freddy Peralta’s unexpectedly early exit could keep the Milwaukee Brewers from silencing the San Francisco Giants’ lineup.

The Brewers allowed a total of seven hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Giants on Thursday.

Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits over eight shutout innings as the Brewers won 2-1 in the opening game. Peralta lasted just two innings in the second game before departing with shoulder fatigue, but Milwaukee’s bullpen led the way to a 4-2 triumph.

”Just pleased with the pitching as a whole,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ”They pitched great. Everybody chipped in.”

Peralta departed after walking Tommy La Stella to lead off the third inning of the second game. The Brewers led 3-0 at the time.

Counsell said afterward Peralta likely would go on the injured list. Peralta already missed over two months earlier this season with a lat strain.

Both Counsell and Peralta expressed confidence the 2021 All-Star would return later this season.

”I already talked to the trainers and they said there’s nothing really bad,” Peralta said. ”There’s just a little fatigue.”

The Brewers hung on in the second game because Peter Strzelecki (2-1), Hoby Milner, Brad Boxberger, Matt Bush and Taylor Rogers combined to allow just four hits and two runs in seven innings of relief.

Rogers struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 31st save in 39 opportunities. Devin Williams got his 11th save in 12 opportunities in the first game.

”That was a total team effort out there,” Rogers said. ”Each guy went in there and did their best. That’s a pretty good confidence builder for the pen.”

The Brewers are at home for 20 of their last 26 games, a stretch that started with this doubleheader. They’re 2 1/2 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and three back of the San Diego Padres in the race for the NL’s last two wild-card spots.

”Having all these home games at the end is definitely going to help us with this playoff push, but it takes some good baseball for us to get in there,” Burnes said.

Burnes entered this doubleheader having allowed 17 earned runs in 21 innings over his last four starts. But he dominated the Giants and showcased the form that enabled him to win the NL Cy Young Award last season.

He struck out 10 or more batters for the ninth time this season to tie the Brewers’ single-season record set by Ben Sheets in 2004. Burnes (10-6) also holds the franchise record for double-digit strikeout games with 21.

The 14 strikeouts were one off Burnes’ career high. He had 15 in a 10-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 11, 2021.

”Nothing new,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. ”That’s Corbin Burnes. That was as good as we’ve seen him. His stuff was carrying through the zone. He was hitting the top of the zone. His cutter was working well. The ball was moving all over the place. It’s tough to name five better starters in baseball.”

Burnes outdueled Jakob Junis (4-5), who struck out four and allowed three hits, two runs and two walks in six innings. Junis entered in the second inning, relieving opener Scott Alexander.

The Giants opened the scoring in the third inning on Mike Yastrzemski’s run-scoring double. Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe hit consecutive RBI doubles in the fourth.

Milwaukee took the lead for good in the second game by scoring three runs in the first inning off Alex Young (0-1). Only one of the runs was earned.

Joc Pederson homered for the Giants in the second game.

SIBLING RIVALRIES

This doubleheader had two sets of brothers facing off.

Taylor Rogers and Giants reliever Tyler Rogers are identical twins. San Francisco’s Scott Alexander is the older brother of Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander.

Jason Alexander is the Brewers’ scheduled starter Friday, so he was unlikely to pitch in Thursday’s doubleheader.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the last time two sets of brothers played against each other in the same game was Aug. 6, 1977, when St. Louis’ Hector Cruz and Bob Forsch and Houston’s Jose Cruz and Ken Forsch all played in a game the Cardinals won 3-1. Elias’ records only accounted for instances in which all four siblings saw action in the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers IF Luis Urias was hit in the helmet by a pitch from Sean Hjelle in the sixth inning of the second game. Urias remained in the game after a brief delay.

RHP Justin Topa was designated as the Brewers’ 29th man for the doubleheader. Topa hadn’t pitched in the majors since Sept. 3, 2021, as he recovered from a third elbow surgery. … The Brewers also reinstated INF Mike Brosseau (right oblique) from the injured list and optioned OF Esteury Ruiz to Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

Giants: Stay on the road to begin a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs. Scheduled starters Friday are LHP Carlos Rodon (12-7, 2.92 ERA) for the Giants and LHP Drew Smyly (5-8, 3.84) for the Cubs.

Brewers: Stay home to start a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. Jason Alexander (2-2, 5.03) starts for the Brewers on Friday with LHP Nick Lodolo (3-5, 3.95) pitching for the Reds. —

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports