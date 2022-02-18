Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter is expecting a tough task against Burnley on Saturday, despite the Clarets battling relegation.

Sean Dyche’s side are currently seven points adrift of safety and are without a win since the end of October. But Potter refused to write off the chance of Burnley staying in the Premier League, despite the uphill challenge they face to stave off relegation.

“This league is so competitive, you only need a few things to go wrong and you can find yourself in trouble,” Potter said. “Sean Dyche is a vastly experienced manager who organises the team really well. They have a fantastic attitude all the time, are a together team and everyone knows what they are doing.

“The reality in the Premier League is that there are a lot of other good teams and it is hard to get points.”

While Brighton are in ninth after a 2-0 loss to Manchester United, Burnley are 20th following a 1-0 reverse at home to Liverpool but Dyche feels his team have been hard done by in recent weeks.

“Something I have learned in management is when everyone is clamouring to change everything is to change nothing,” Dyche said. “In the last four games if you watched the games I think you would feel we had been hard done by to only get three points.

“Sometimes it has a bigger effect than others but this time I think it shook down the situation for all of us and we said ‘right, let’s get back what we are’ and I think we have done. We are a goal or two shy of having two or three points on the board from these four games and that would give it a really different feel.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion – Neal Maupay

Maupay was again on target against Watford two games ago, taking his tally in the Premier League to a team-leading eight goals.

Burnley – Wout Weghorst

Though he’s yet to find the net across his three Premier League games so far, Weghorst has had more shots than any other Burnley player (8), while no player has created more chances for the Clarets than the Dutchman since his arrival (3).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Brighton have won just one of their last eight Premier League home games (D5 L2), beating Brentford 2-0 on Boxing Day. Indeed, only Wolves (38%) have won a lower percentage of their Premier League points in home games this season than the Seagulls.

– This will be Brighton’s 15th Premier League game at 3pm on Saturday since the start of last season (W6 D4 L4), but just their third at home. The other two finished with a 2-0 victory against Leeds (May 2021) and a 2-0 defeat against Everton (August 2021).

– Burnley have won just one of their 21 Premier League games this season, just the fifth side to have one win or fewer after 21 games of a campaign in the competition after West Bromwich Albion in 2004-05 (survived), Sunderland in 2005-06, Watford in 2006-07 and Derby County in 2007-08 (all relegated).

– Burnley are one of just two teams in the top four tiers of English football without an away league win this season, along with Barnsley. Overall, they’re winless in their last 12 on the road, their longest run without a Premier League away win since their first 17 such games in the 2016-17 season.

– No team has scored a higher share of their Premier League goals in the first half of games this season than Burnley (59% – 10/17). The Clarets have netted just seven times after the interval this term, with just two of these goals coming the final 30 minutes.