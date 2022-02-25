After back-to-back wins, Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes the Clarets were right to stand by their principles as they look to secure Premier League safety.

Burnley beat Tottenham 1-0 on Wednesday, following up last weekend’s 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion. They have now lost just one of their last six league games and have risen to 18th, two points from Newcastle United and Everton immediately above them.

Next up is Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace, who trashed Burnley’s relegation rivals Watford 4-1 in their last outing.

“The feel is good, it’s well-earned for different reasons, from our performance levels, we haven’t looked out of it in our last six games, so I’ve been really pleased with that side of things, winning back-to-back games,” said Dyche. “We’re just staying steadfast in what we believe in, we take a few knocks and setbacks, but we have to stay steadfast for the staff and the players, and we need to be flexible enough to adapt to the challenges.

“I’ve always believed in what my players are doing and that we are going in the right direction, and I’ve always believed in that we are trying to get things right, and we have to keep fighting, but the belief is always there.”

Palace’s win over Watford, meanwhile, was their first victory of 2022. However, on 29 points, they should be able to consider themselves away from the relegation scrap.

“We were quite pleased with the performances we had lately but we were missing something and that was winning and scoring goals,” said Patrick Vieira. “Against Watford, we had more of a complete game in lots of areas. The challenge is to keep that momentum and we know how difficult it is to win back to back.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Odsonne Edouard

Edouard has scored in each of his last three Premier League home games for Palace – no player has ever scored in four in a row at Selhurst Park for the Eagles in the competition.

Burnley – Aaron Lennon

Lennon has scored in two of his last four Premier League away games, netting against Manchester United and Brighton. Before this, he hadn’t netted in 46 consecutive games on the road in the competition, while he has never scored three away goals in a single Premier League campaign.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Only Norwich City (101) have had fewer shots in Premier League away games this season than Burnley (104). However, the Clarets have registered at least 10 attempts in four of their last five away league games, having done so in just one of their first seven on the road this season.

– Burnley netted as many goals in their last Premier League away game (three) as they had in their previous six on the road combined. Only once have the Clarets scored 3+ goals in consecutive away games in the competition, doing so in November 2009 (3-3 v Manchester City, 3-5 v West Ham).

– Burnley have won their last two Premier League away games against Palace – in their top-flight history, the only London side the Clarets have won three consecutive away games against is Tottenham, doing so between 1953 and 1955.

– After four straight Premier League victories against Burnley between January 2018 and November 2019, Palace are now winless in their last four against the Clarets in the competition (D1 L3).

– Having lost just one of their first 10 home league games under Vieira, Palace have now lost each of their last three at Selhurst Park. They last lost more consecutive home league games between December 2016-February 2017 (five).