Burnley-Crystal Palace Preview

Sean Dyche insists Burnley will still face a tough match against Crystal Palace on Saturday even if star man Wilfried Zaha remains absent for the home side.

Palace have lost 17 of their last 19 Premier League games in which Zaha has not played a part, failing to score in 15 of those 17 defeats.

The most recent of those scoreless losses came against Leeds United on Monday and the Ivory Coast international remains a major doubt for the visit of Burnley.

However, Clarets boss Dyche does not want his side to read too much into Zaha’s expected absence at Selhurst Park.

“Stats may suggest that, but I’m not saying it’s that easy,” Dyche said when Palace’s struggles without the winger were put to him.

“Our intent and purpose is to go and perform to win obviously, but we don’t take it for granted if Zaha’s not available.

“They’ve got very good players there, and a very good manager, so we’ve certainly got to be delivering the right performance to get a win down there.”

After a recent upturn in results and performances, Burnley make the trip to London winless in four games in all competitions, losing three of those.

Palace have won two of their last three home league games – as many as they had in their previous 12 – and are six points better off than their opponents.

But Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is taking nothing for granted against lowly Burnley this weekend.

“Quite frankly, in this league, it would be a mistake to suggest where you’ll get points,” he said.

“We simply have to try hard to prepare properly for every game and hope that any luck there is on our side.

“Burnley are very difficult to play against, are very organised, and have a game plan they execute well. They’ve been doing it for a long time.

“Really, we just get on with our game now. Burnley have had some good results, but we haven’t played so badly of late. I think it’ll be a good game.”

KEY PLAYERS

Crystal Palace – Jean-Philippe Mateta

With Zaha expected to miss out, plenty of focus will be on Palace’s other attackers. Mateta played an hour on his debut against Leeds and showed the odd promising glimpse.

He scored seven times in 15 Bundesliga games for Mainz 05 before joining Palace on an initial loan in January – a scoring rate Hodgson will be desperate for the striker to replicate.

Burnley – Ashley Barnes

The visitors have injury problems of their own to contend with as Chris Wood, who scored the winner in the reverse fixture, is doubtful with a hamstring complaint.

Barnes netted a famous winner against Liverpool at Anfield last month, but that is one of only two goals in 15 league games this term and more is needed from the forward.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Since a 0-0 draw in their first Premier League meeting in September 2014, both Palace and Burnley have won five games each of 10 top-flight meetings.

– Burnley are looking to win consecutive away league matches against Palace for the first time since December 2001 under Stan Ternent.

– Since a 3-0 win at West Ham in March 2018, Burnley have lost 11 of their 15 Premier League games in London (W3 D1), conceding 34 goals in the process. However, 33 per cent of their Premier League wins in the capital have come against Crystal Palace (2/6).

– Dyche’s side have scored fewer away Premier League goals than any other side this season (five), netting just two goals in their last nine games on the road, though those goals have come in 1-0 victories at both Arsenal and Liverpool.

– Palace (29y 203d) and Burnley (28y 271d) have the oldest average starting XIs in the Premier League this season. Between them, the Eagles (18) and the Clarets (six) have named the 24 oldest starting XIs in the Premier League this season.