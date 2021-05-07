Burnley-Fulham Preview

Alphonse Areola has not given up on helping Fulham retain their Premier League status, though they may already be all but down by the time they face Burnley on Monday.

Scott Parker’s team have the entire weekend to wait before they host the Clarets, though that does also mean they will still have a glimmer of hope should they win.

Newcastle United are in 17th, nine points ahead of Fulham, with 16th-placed Burnley also nine clear of the drop zone.

With Newcastle playing on Friday, Fulham need to rely on Leicester City to beat the Magpies, and then win themselves, in order to close the gap.

Yet since beating Liverpool in March, Fulham have failed to win any of their last six games, losing five of them. But on-loan goalkeeper Areola, who is used to competing for titles with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, still has faith.

“For me, nothing is impossible. We still have four games, and we have to win them,” Areola told Premier League Productions.

“Of course, it’s been a tough season but I think we’ve shown a lot of good things as well. Now we have to reset and be really sharp in the next games. It’s a big challenge, but we’re here for this. I’m here for this.”

Burnley are by no means in fine form themselves. They have won just two of their last 11 games and a 4-0 win at Wolves in April has proved an anomaly among a run of four defeats.

“We’ve had lesser runs of form and created a lot more points in the table,” said Sean Dyche. “We want to take on the actual performance form that we’ve got and turn it into wins, we did that at Wolves with a very strong performance.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fulham – Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Several players have stood out for Fulham this season, and Anguissa has certainly been one of them. The former Marseille man is a towering presence in midfield but has also shown his creative skills. Indeed, in the 2-0 loss to Chelsea, he crafted a joint team-high three chances.

Burnley – Jay Rodriguez

Jay Rodriguez has scored five goals in seven appearances against Fulham in all competitions, including a brace in Burnley’s 3-0 FA Cup win at Craven Cottage this season. Only against Nottingham Forest (six) has he scored more in English football.

KEY OPTA FACTS

-Burnley’s Chris Wood has scored four goals in his last two Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 14 in the competition.

-A league-high 29 per cent of Burnley’s Premier League goals this season have been scored in the opening 15 minutes of games (9/31). Meanwhile, only Crystal Palace (11) have conceded more goals in this timeframe than the Clarets (10).

-Fulham have scored just nine goals in their 17 Premier League home games this season, netting more than once on just two occasions. No English top-flight team has ever failed to reach double figures for home goals in a single campaign before.

-Since winning 1-0 at Liverpool to go level on points with Brighton in 17th, Fulham have picked up just one point from their last 18 available in the Premier League (W0 D1 L5) and are on the brink of relegation back to the Championship.

-Burnley won 4-0 at Wolves in their last away league game and are looking for back-to-back wins on the road for the first time since July 2020. The Clarets have scored 12 goals in their last six away league games (two per game), as many as they had in their previous 18 outside of Turf Moor (0.7 per game).