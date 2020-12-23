Burnley-Leeds United Preview

Marcelo Bielsa dismissed any suggestion of Leeds United changing their style of play in the wake of their 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Manchester United.

Leeds went down heavily at Old Trafford on Sunday, suffering their third defeat in the space of four games.

The Whites go up against Burnley on Sunday, and the Clarets would move within a point of Leeds with a win at Elland Road.

In spite of their defeat last time out, Bielsa has promised more swashbuckling play from his team.

“Of course, it is very hurtful,” Bielsa said of the defeat to United. “We will correct what was bad and try to keep the good things, but we will not abandon the way we play.”

It was a sentiment echoed by utility player Stuart Dallas, who said: “When you give goals away at this level, it’s very difficult and we found that throughout the game.

“We’ve got to bounce back. We’ve got to learn from this, because I don’t think there are too many positives we can take from this, there is plenty we can learn from. I suppose the only positive we can take is that we kept going until the very end.”

Sean Dyche, meanwhile, insists he would never choose style over substance.

“I am sure whatever style they are choosing to play, I am sure the manager is well aware there has to be results,” Dyche said.

“He sees his and the team’s way of doing things as the most effective way of getting results. Most managers do think like that.

“I have always found that a peculiar one personally, because we are in a results business, but every manager will have a view on that. I am pretty sure Bielsa is not just thinking it is about style, he will be well versed in the game to know that whatever style it is you have to find results.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leeds United – Kalvin Phillips

England international Phillips was given something of a run around against United, and was taken off at half-time, and the 25-year-old will be eager to make up for that unusually poor display.

Burnley – Chris Wood

This will be Wood’s second appearance against Leeds since leaving the club in 2017, scoring against the Whites in a September 2017 League Cup tie previously. Wood scored 24 goals in 44 appearances for the Yorkshire club, including 18 in the 2016-17 season, the most by a Leeds player in a season since Jermaine Beckford in 2008-09 (22).

KEY OPTA FACTS

•This will be the first ever Premier League meeting between Leeds and Burnley, with Leeds winning both games the last time they faced in the top-flight in the 1975-76 campaign (2-1 home, 1-0 away).

•Burnley lost their last Premier League match in Yorkshire (0-3 vs Sheffield United); they have not lost consecutive league matches in the county since October 2011 (vs Leeds and Barnsley).

•Only Liverpool’s Premier League games this season (55) have produced more goals than Leeds’ (54 – F24 A30), with their 30 goals conceded the most of any Premier League side so far this term.

•Burnley have won two of their last three Premier League games (D1), as many as they had in their previous 14 (D5 L7). Indeed, having lost five of their first six league games this term, the Clarets have lost just one of their subsequent seven (W3 D3).

•Dwight McNeil has appeared in each of Burnley’s last 71 Premier League matches – no outfield player is on a longer current run of consecutive appearances for their side in the competition (level with Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse).