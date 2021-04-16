Burnley-Manchester United Preview

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed to continue pushing Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race ahead of this weekend’s visit of Burnley.

United have won four games in a row in the top flight, a run that started with a 2-0 win over City last month, to slightly close the gap on the leaders to 11 points with a game in hand to play. But while Solskjaer is refusing to give up on adding a 21st league crown to the club’s collection, the Norwegian accepts the Europa League – with a two-legged semi-final against Roma to come – is the Red Devils’ best chance of silverware this term.

“Of course we’ll never give up on the title,” Solskjaer said. “Man United will never, ever give up. This club has had too many setbacks and too many great comebacks to have that in our DNA, so giving up is not in our DNA.

“But is it realistic? No, probably not because when you’ve had a team so consistent as Man City have been, you don’t expect them to lose three games out of the last six. As long as we do our job, we know that we want to finish the season strong so it is one game at a time.”

Sunday’s home clash with Burnley may seem like a favourable fixture for United on paper, but they have failed to beat the Clarets in their last four league encounters at Old Trafford.

Chelsea are the only side to have previously avoided defeat in five successive Premier League visits to Old Trafford, but Burnley make this latest trip there with just one win in their last eight games and are still not assured of safety.

“Old Trafford is still a very difficult place to go. We have had a few good results there but it is difficult,” said manager Sean Dyche. “They have one loss in 23 games or so. They are a very good outfit.

“Every game is important for us now. We have beaten Arsenal, Liverpool and Everton away and they are as important as any result. There are games that are statistically tougher than others. We have got very important games coming up and we have to go into every game with the right mentality.”

KEY PLAYERS

Manchester United – Mason Greenwood

After scoring in just one of his first 23 Premier League appearances this season, Greenwood has now netted in back-to-back games for United in the top flight. The 19-year-old has 13 goals in total in the competition – only club legend Wayne Rooney, with 15, has scored more as a teenager for United.

Burnley – Matej Vydra

The Czech Republic striker has forced his way into the side and has scored in successive league games for Burnley since returning from international duty. Vydra has three goals in total this season in the Premier League, matching his best tally in the competition and one that he will surely better between now and the end of the campaign.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– United are looking to complete their first league double over Burnley since the 1975-76 campaign, following their 1-0 win at Turf Moor in the reverse fixture.

– Burnley won this exact fixture 2-0 last season, last winning consecutive away league games against Man United back in September 1962.

– The home side won three of the first four Premier League meetings between Man United and Burnley (D1) – since then, the home side has failed to win any of the nine meetings between the sides (D3 L6).

– United have come from behind to win nine Premier League games this season – in the competition’s history, only Newcastle United in 2001-02 (10) have won more having fallen behind.

– The Red Devils are looking to win five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since they won their first six under Solskjaer in January 2019.