Burnley-Southampton Preview

Burnley manager Sean Dyche reaffirmed his “wholehearted” belief in his players as his side prepare to visit Southampton.

The Clarets are on the longest winless run in the top four tiers of English football, having not triumphed in 11 games – failing to score in seven of those.

Burnley, perhaps as expected given recent form, went down 2-0 to Manchester City in their last game but Dyche has made a public statement to display his support for his team.

“I believe in the players wholeheartedly and always have done – they know that,” Dyche said. “They just need to trust themselves to go and express themselves.

“Of course my job and their job, is to win, I’m not hiding behind that – you have to win. The next level is to turn those good performances into winning performances. You would take a lucky one to change the mentality, but ideally you want to earn it.

The hosts picked up their first win of the campaign against Leeds United last time out, with Armando Broja’s winner enough to seal victory.

The Saints, however, have faltered up top, with new signing Adam Armstrong a particular struggler but Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl backed the striker to eventually come good.

“We know that the start of your first year in the Premier League will always be a tough one but he has had good games this season,” Hasenhuttl said when asked about Armstrong. “I didn’t expect more from him. Definitely not. I expected exactly what I have seen – that he is a player with potential, a player with some super skills that you definitely can use in every team and I’m sure that he will also be a very important player for our games in the future.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton – Adam Armstrong

Armstrong has had 21 shots in the Premier League this season, at least six more than any other Southampton player. He scored with his second shot of the campaign on MD1 against Everton, but hasn’t found the net with any of his subsequent 19 attempts.

Burnley – Chris Wood

Only Bryan Mbeumo (102) has made more targeted runs (a run off the ball in which a teammate specifically looks to find them with a pass) than Burnley’s Wood in the Premier League so far this season (101).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Southampton have conceded just one goal in the first half of Premier League games so far this season, with only Manchester City shipping fewer in the opening 45 minutes (0). However, Saints have only scored twice before half-time themselves so far this term.

– All five of Burnley’s Premier League goals this season have put them ahead in the match (including twice against Leicester). However, the Clarets are still without a win, dropping a joint-high 10 points from winning positions in the Premier League this term (along with Newcastle).

– Burnley have the oldest average starting XI age in the Premier League so far this season (29 years), while only Arsenal and Brentford have a younger average age among starters than Southampton (25y 301d).

– In their 1-0 victory against Leeds last time out, Armando Broja became the first ever Albanian to score in the Premier League, while he was also the youngest player to score on his first Premier League start for Southampton (20y 36d).

– Burnley have won two of their last four away league games against Southampton (D1 L1), as many as they’d managed in their first 25 away league meetings with them prior to this (W2 D10 L13).