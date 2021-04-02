Burnley-Southampton Preview

Danny Ings and Theo Walcott should be available for Southampton’s clash with Burnley on Sunday, according to Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Hasenhuttl has been without Walcott since January, with the winger having sustained a thigh injury, while star striker Ings has also struggled for fitness this term.

Southampton were challenging at the top of the table at the start of 2021, but a dismal run has seen them drop down to 14th, on the same points as Burnley.

However, Hasenhuttl is hoping to welcome back two of his key, most experienced attackers for the meeting at St Mary’s.

“These guys are training now with the team for more than one week,” Hasenhuttl said of Walcott and former Burnley man Ings. “They are on a good way back, we can feel that there are more and more players coming back, so this is good news. Especially the last two weeks we had a very good time with the guys that have stayed here, a few good sessions, and most of them did a good job. I was happy with the attitude and the workload.”

Sean Dyche, meanwhile, is hoping Burnley can use their next two games against teams around them – Southampton and Newcastle United – to provide a platform from which to finish the season strong.

“We’re hoping this period gives us a chance to go into the last stage of the season strong,” said Dyche, whose team have not played in three weeks.”I think only Manchester City since Christmas have had more games, and then they gave us three weeks off… work that out!

“We’ve given the lads a bit of down time, had two periods of three, four days, because we’ve had so many injuries and so many games, and now your thirst for it returns. We’ll be in building up for Sunday.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton – Danny Ings

Ings has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against sides he’s previously played for in the competition, including a goal in each of his last two games against Burnley. Only three players have scored in four consecutive Premier League games against former sides – Robbie Keane in 2004, Jermain Defoe in 2009 and Wilfried Bony in 2017.

Burnley – Chris Wood

Wood’s six Premier League goals have been worth nine points to Burnley this season – only Ings in 2014-15 and Wood himself in 2017-18 (both 12) have earned more for the Clarets in a single campaign in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Southampton have conceded 51 Premier League goals this season (the second highest in the division), but have an expected goals against tally of 38.6, meaning they have conceded around 12 goals more than expected based on the quality of chances faced. It’s the biggest such difference in the Premier League this term.

• Burnley have both scored (32 per cent – 7/22) and conceded (27 per cent – 10/37) a league-high share of their Premier League goals in the opening 15 minutes of games so far this season. Indeed, the Clarets have either scored or conceded in this timeframe in each of their last four Premier League matches.

• Since beating Liverpool in their first league game of 2021, Southampton have now lost 10 of their last 12 in the Premier League (W1 D1), picking up fewer points this calendar year than any other top-flight side (seven).

• Half of Burnley’s 10 away league goals this season have come in their last three games on the road (3-0 vs Crystal Palace and 2-1 vs Everton). The Clarets are looking to secure back-to-back away league wins for the first time since July 2020.

• Southampton scored at least twice in each of their first six home league games this season, netting an average of 2.2 per game (13 in total). Since then, Saints have scored just five goals in eight games at St Mary’s and never more than once in a match.