Burnley-Wolverhampton Preview

Sean Dyche accepts Burnley cannot rely on favours from others as they look to pull clear of relegation danger when they face Wolves on Sunday.

The Clarets fell to a late 3-1 loss at Manchester United last weekend to make it three defeats in a row and just two wins in their last 13 league games. That poor run of form has left Dyche’s side just six points above the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand to play on 18th-placed Fulham, whom they still have to face.

Rather than depending on the sides below them dropping more points, though, Dyche wants Burnley to pick up victories of their own to make certain of another year in the Premier League.

“You have to attempt to control your own situation and the best way of doing that is wins, draws and getting points on the board,” he said. “You can’t imagine people will do you favours. You have to take care of your own business and that is what we will try and do.

“We never lack positivity or a good feeling. It is enhanced with winning, of course, but we’re never short of spirit. I’ve been confident every season but it doesn’t win you games.”

Wolves have been inconsistent all campaign but enter this game on the back of successive wins over Fulham and Sheffield United without conceding.

Not since last June have Wolves won three on the spin in the top flight, though Nuno Espirito Santo is not taking anything for granted against lowly Burnley.

“They’re a real tough team who create problems to all the sides they face,” he said. “They have an intense approach and play good football, and they have a real threat up top.”

Nuno has been tipped to replace Jose Mourinho as Tottenham’s next manager, but he signed a three-year deal just seven months ago.

“When I sign a contract, there is nothing more I can say,” the Portuguese said when asked about the Spurs links. “It’s my decision to sign a contract and that’s all I want to say. When I make a decision like that there’s no doubt in my mind.”

KEY PLAYERS

Wolves – Willian Jose

The January loan signing from Real Sociedad got off the mark with his first goal for Wolves in all competitions at the 13th attempt with his winner against Fulham last week.

That goal was set up by Adama Traore and the pair are beginning to form a good understanding in the prolonged absence of star attacker Raul Jimenez.

Burnley – Matej Vydra

Czech Republic international Vydra was unfortunate to only be given a two-minute cameo appearance against Man United, having scored in Burnley’s previous two games.

He is set to be named in the starting line-up here and will be out to build on a return of three goals in his last six Premier League games – as many as he managed in his previous 53 in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– After completing the league double over Burnley in the 2009-10 Premier League campaign, Wolves have just one of their last nine league games against the Clarets (D4 L4).

– Burnley are looking to complete their first league double over Wolves since the 2012-13 Championship campaign, with the Clarets winless in their last three at Molineux since then (D2 L1).

– Wolves have won their last two Premier League games, but they have not won three in a row in the competition in June 2020.

– Burnley have conceded at least twice in each of their last three Premier League games, last doing so in four consecutive league games back in March 2019.

– The home team are the only side yet to lose a Premier League game in which they have scored the first goal this season, winning eight and drawing one of their nine such matches.