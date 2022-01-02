Burnley’s Matt Lowton hit by bottle during loss at Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP)Stuart Dallas and Dan James scored second-half goals as Leeds beat Burnley 3-1 to help its Premier League survival chances on Sunday.

Jack Harrison’s first-half opener for Leeds was canceled out by Maxwel Cornet’s fine free kick. During the Burnley celebrations, defender Matt Lowton was hit by a plastic bottle thrown from the home fans.

A thumping drive from Dallas put Leeds in front in the 77th minute and James sealed the team’s first league win since the end of November with a stoppage-time header.

Leeds halted a run of three straight losses and climbed eight points clear of Sean Dyche’s side, which remains third from bottom in the relegation zone.

