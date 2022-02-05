HAMPTON, Va. (AP)D.J. Burns Jr. had 23 points as Winthrop defeated Hampton 69-57 on Saturday.

Kelton Talford had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Winthrop (15-8, 8-2 Big South Conference). Sin’Cere McMahon added 10 points. Drew Buggs had six rebounds.

Russell Dean had 12 points for the Pirates (6-14, 2-7). Raymond Bethea Jr. added 10 points and seven rebounds. DeAngelo Epps had 10 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com