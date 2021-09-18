Butler pours it on NAIA-member Taylor 77-24

UPLAND, Ind. (AP)Bret Bushka tossed three touchdown passes – including a 66-yarder to Yogi Flager – and Nick Orlando and Kavon Samuels both ran for two scores as Butler breezed to a 77-24 victory over NAIA-member Taylor on Saturday.

Bushka completed 15 of 20 passes for 230 yards with one interception for the Bulldogs (2-1). Orlando ran six times for 105 yards and was 2-of-2 passing for 44 yards and a TD. Samuels carried 12 times for 57 yards. Bushka also had short TD throws to Johnny O’Shea and Jared Suchevits. The Butler defense contributed two scoring plays – Daniel Obwaya’s 10-yard fumble return TD that pushed the lead to 28-17 and an 11-yard fumble return score by Kellen Madison for the final points of the game.

The Trojans jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on TD runs of 19 and 3 yards by Brendan Lamb. After Butler pulled even, Taylor regained the lead on a 42-yard field goal by Zane Shilts with 5:23 left in the quarter. But Samuels ripped off a 22-yard scoring run to put the Bulldogs up 21-17, igniting a 35-0 run. Flager finished with six catches for 142 yards. Butler piled up 602 yards of offense, while holding the Trojans to 187.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

