Byrd’s late jumper lifts Southern past Tennessee St. 82-80

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)P.J. Byrd’s jumper with four seconds left lifted Southern to an 82-80 win over Tennessee State Sunday.

Byrd hit a jumper with :46 left to put the Jaguars up, 80-77, but Carlos Marshall Jr. knocked down a 3 to tie the game at 80-80. Byrd scored six of his 11 points in the final 1:13 to secure the victory.

Terrell Williams had 19 points and Tyrone Lyons added 16 for Southern (3-4). Brion Whitley added 11.

Marshall had 14 points for the Tigers (1-5). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 11 points. Christian Brown had 10 points.

