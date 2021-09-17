Cádiz beats Celta for 1st Spanish league win this season

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP)Cadiz held on for a 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo to end its winless streak in the Spanish league on Friday.

Anthony Lozano and Luis Alfonso Espino scored five minutes apart at the end of the first half to give the visitors the win in Vigo.

Santi Mina pulled Celta closer by scoring in the 64th minute, but the hosts couldn’t find the equalizer after twice hitting the woodwork in stoppage time at the Balaidos Stadium.

Espino’s goal came after Salvi Sanchez missed a 43rd-minute penalty kick for Cadiz.

Cadiz had lost two games in a row after opening with consecutive draws.

It was the third consecutive loss for Celta, and fourth in its first five league matches. It was coming off a 5-2 defeat at Real Madrid. Celta’s only draw was at Osasuna in the second round.

Madrid, Valencia and defending champion Atletico Madrid are tied at the top with 10 points each from four matches.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51