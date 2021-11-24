Cain scores 28 to carry Oakland past Delaware 81-73

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Jamal Cain had 28 points and was named Tournament MVP as Oakland defeated Delaware 81-73 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday night.

Cain hit 10 of 12 shots. He added nine rebounds and three steals.

Jalen Moore had 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Oakland (5-2). Zion Young added 12 points. Trey Townsend had 12 points.

Gianmarco Arletti had 16 points and six rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-2), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Kevin Anderson added 14 points. Ryan Allen had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51