Cal Raleigh bids to continue quiet surge as Mariners host A’s

Cal Raleigh isn’t big on talking about himself.

Even after hitting his first major-league homer, the Seattle Mariners’ rookie catcher preferred to talk about almost anything else. For example, the pitching of left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in Friday’s 4-3 victory against Oakland, or his mistake in calling pitches that led to a homer by the Athletics’ Matt Chapman or a throw home that he couldn’t handle, allowing the A’s to tie the score after being down by three runs.

But Raleigh showed why he’s been considered the Mariners’ catcher of the future and why he’s now their backstop of the present.

In Seattle’s 6-4 victory at Colorado on Tuesday, Raleigh not only recorded his first major-league hit but also his first extra-base hit — a line-drive double — and his first RBI.

On Friday night, he belted a pitch from Oakland right-hander Frankie Montas off the facade of the second deck in right field. The two-run shot was estimated by MLB Statcast at 444 feet.

“I went kind of numb,” Raleigh said. “When I hit it I knew it was gone. I don’t think I took much time running around the bases. It was fun, just to give us a lead. I’ll remember it the rest of my life.

“I’ll probably realize it when I’m driving home. Helping out a big-league team win a game, especially in a tight wild-card race, is really cool. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about. Just got to take it for what it is and be ready to play (on Saturday).

The switch-hitting Raleigh likely will get another chance Saturday when the A’s are scheduled to start right-hander Chris Bassitt (10-3, 3.31 ERA). Bassitt, who pitched in the All-Star Game earlier this month, had a 10-game winning streak snapped last Sunday in a 4-2 loss to Cleveland.

“He had the same type of stuff that he has all year for us,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Bassitt. “First pitch of the game was a homer and then the last homer was probably the only other mistake he made. We just didn’t do enough offensively.”

Bassitt faced the Mariners on June 1 in Seattle but didn’t get a decision in Oakland’s 12-6 victory. He allowed four runs on six hits and had six strikeouts in four innings. In his career, he’s 1-4 with a 3.98 ERA in 11 career appearances against the Mariners, including nine starts.

The Mariners will counter with rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert (4-2, 3.50).

After losing his first two starts, the Mariners have won each of the past nine times Gilbert has taken the mound.

Gilbert has faced the A’s twice, although he has yet to record a decision. He allowed two runs on four hits in four innings on May 25 at Oakland and yielded two runs on five hits in six frames six days later in Seattle.

The A’s had a three-game winning streak snapped Friday while the Mariners improved to 21-8 in one-run games, the best record in the majors.

