DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Trey Calvin scored 27 points, freshman Brandon Noel posted his third double-double and Wright State stormed back to beat Detroit Mercy 90-85 on Friday night.

Calvin made 9 of 20 shots and 9 of 10 free throws for the Raiders (9-7, 2-3 Horizon League). Noel finished with 18 points and a career-best 17 rebounds. Amari Davis scored 12.

Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis is currently seventh on the Division I all-time scoring list with 3,130 points after scoring 27 against the Raiders. The senior sank just 9 of 25 shots and missed 8 of 10 from 3-point range. Davis needs 21 points to pass Creighton’s Doug McDermott (2010-14) for sixth place. Next up is Alphonso Ford of Mississippi Valley State (1989-93) with 3,165.

Jayden Stone scored 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting for the Titans (6-10, 2-3). He added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss had 15 points and six rebounds. Damezi Anderson pitched in with 12 points and eight boards.

A layup by Davis gave Detroit Mercy a 71-56 lead with 9:42 remaining. Calvin scored eight points, including the final four in a 19-2 run, and the Raiders grabbed a 75-73 lead with 4:33 left. The lead changed hands three times until an Andrew Welage jumper put Wright State on top for good with 2:12 to go.

