Cameras found in locker room at German women’s handball club

METZINGEN, Germany (AP)German police are investigating after two hidden cameras were found in the locker room of a leading women’s handball team, the club said Thursday.

TuS Metzingen, which plays in the top-tier Bundesliga, said the cameras were found earlier this week. Metzingen said that an unnamed person who worked with the team is being treated by police as a suspect and their role with the club has been terminated.

The women’s handball Bundesliga said in a statement that it was ”shocked” by the find and that ”we condemn this reprehensible behavior in the strongest possible terms.”

There was a similar incident in the same league last year when three cameras were found at another club, HL Buchholz 08-Rosengarten. The league said Thursday that investigations in that case are still ongoing.

