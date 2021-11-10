Campbell breezes to 85-50 win over William Peace in opener

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Jesus Carralero came off the bench to score 19 points to lift Campbell to an 85-50 win over William Peace in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Jordan Whitfield had 14 points for Campbell. Cedric Henderson, Jr. added seven rebounds. Gediminas Mokseckas had eight rebounds.

Donolly Tyrell Jr. had 9 points for the Pacers.

—

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com