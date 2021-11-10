Campbell breezes to 85-50 win over William Peace in opener

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Jesus Carralero came off the bench to score 19 points to lift Campbell to an 85-50 win over William Peace in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Jordan Whitfield had 14 points for Campbell. Cedric Henderson, Jr. added seven rebounds. Gediminas Mokseckas had eight rebounds.

Donolly Tyrell Jr. had 9 points for the Pacers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51