Campbell fights off pesky Samford in 16-13 win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP)Grant Harris hit a two-run home run in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate and Campbell held off Samford in a 16-13 elimination contest game in the Starkville Regional on Saturday.

Kevin Westlake got Ryan Crockett to hit into a double play after Samford loaded the bases to end it and earn his fourth save.

The Camels (36-17) led for the rest of the game after taking a 5-1 advantage in the bottom of the first and extended the lead to 14-7 after five innings. The Bulldogs scored a pair in the top of the ninth before Westlake closed the door.

Bryce Arnold, Matthew Christian, Mason De La Cruz, Zach Neto, Spencer Packard and Collin Wolf each registered a pair of hits for Campbell.

Sonny DiChiara homered twice in a 3-for-5 effort and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs (35-24) and Taylor Garris went 2 for 3 with a homer four RBI.

