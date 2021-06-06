Campbell rallies to beat VCU 19-10, avoids elimination

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP)Connor Denning hit a go-ahead two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning and Campbell rallied to beat VCU 19-10 on Sunday in an elimination game at the Starkville Regional.

Third-seeded Campbell, which lost 19-4 to VCU on Friday, will have to beat No. 7 overall seed Mississippi State twice on Monday to keep its season alive.

The Rams (38-16) jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take 10-7 lead but, with runners on first and third with two out Grant Harris was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Three straight Campbell batter walked on full counts before Denning doubled to left field to score Marcus Skundrich and Mason De La Cruz and give the Camels a 12-10 lead.

Denning, Skundrich and De La Cruz had three RBIs apiece and Bryce Arnold, Zach Neto, Matthew Christian and Harris added two each for Campbell, which drew a total of 14 walks. Ty Cummings (2-2) allowed two hits over 3 1/3 scoreless innings to finish the game.

Brandon Henson, Jack Schroeder and Connor Hujsak each homered for VCU.

—-

