Hilary Knight ties goal record, US beats Finland 3-0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP)Hilary Knight tied former U.S. star Cammi Granato’s record for goals in women’s world hockey championship play with 44 in the Americans’ 3-0 victory over Finland on Sunday night.

Making her U.S.-record 11th appearance in the event, the 32-year-old Knight scored from the slot to cap the scoring with 6:58 left. She also moved within three of Granato’s points record of 78.

Grace Zumwinkle and Kelly Pannek also scored and Nicole Hensley made 10 saves to help the five-time defending champion Americans improve to 2-0 in Group A play. Meeri Raisanen stopped 36 shots for Finland (0-2).

The teams met for the first time since the United States beat host Finland 2-1 in a shootout in the 2019 championship game, the last time the event was played. The COVID-19 pandemic twice forced the cancellation of the tournament in Nova Scotia before it was shifted to Calgary.

The United States also won its opener 3-0, beating Switzerland on Friday night with Alex Cavallini in goal. The Americans have won eight of the last nine titles and nine of the last 11.

Earlier, Canada beat Russia 5-1 in Group A, and the Czech Republic topped Hungary 4-2 in Group B. All five teams in Group A and the top three in Group B will advance to the quarterfinals.

Sarah Fillier, Ella Shelton, Erin Ambrose, Melodie Daoust and Rebecca Johnston scored for Canada (2-0) against Russia (1-1). Ann-Renee Desbiens made six saves, allowing only Olga Sosina’s power-play goal with a second remaining.

On Tuesday, the United States will face Russia, and Canada will play Switzerland.

In the early game, Teresa Radova, Daniela Pejsova, Vendula Pribylova, and Denisa Krizova scored for the Czech Republic (2-0), and Klara Peslarova made 11 saves. Reka Dabasi and Fanni Gasparics scored for Hungary (0-2).