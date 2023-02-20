TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec (AP)If you enjoy do-or-die showdowns between acrimonious rivals, circle Wednesday on your calendar.

After the United States took the first three games of the seven-game national women’s Rivalry Series, Canada has bounced back with three consecutive wins, including Monday night’s 5-1 victory at the sold-out Colisee Videotron.

The seventh and deciding game will be played Wednesday at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

Sarah Nurse opened the scoring for Canada on Family Day with a power-play goal at 3:06 of the first period, with Brianne Jenner and Rebecca Johnston drawing assists.

Johnston, who has dominated the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association this season with 17 points in 11 games, returned to the Canadian lineup on Monday.

Eighteen seconds later Laura Stacey scored to give Canada a 2-0 lead. Emily Clark earned an assist.

In the third period, Kelly Pannek brought the U.S. within one at 8:36. Hilary Knight and Megan Keller assisted.

Then Claire Thompson put Canada up 3-1 at 10:21. Brianne Jenner (16:28) and Marie-Philip Poulin (18:55) scored empty-net goals to seal the deal for Canada.

With the late goal, Poulin became the fifth player to record 200 Team Canada points, joining Hayley Wickenheiser, Jayna Hefford, Caroline Ouellette and Danielle Goyette. She just needs three more goals to become the fourth player to score 100 times.

Canadian netminder Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 14 shots for the win. Aerin Frankel stopped 27 shots in the U.S. net.

SERIES RECAP

The U.S. won Game 1 in Kelowna, British Columbia, on Nov. 15, 2022, 4-3 in a shootout; the U.S. won Game 2 in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Nov. 17, 2022, 2-1; the U.S. won Game 3 in Seattle, Washington, on Nov. 20, 2022, 4-2; Canada won Game 4 in Henderson, Nevada, on Dec. 15, 2022, 3-2; Canada won Game 5 in Los Angeles on Dec. 19, 2022, 3-2 in overtime.

CAPTAIN SKIPS TRIP

Veteran U.S. captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, who had a goal and three assists in the first five games of the Rivalry Series, did not join her teammates for the games in Quebec.

—

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports