Canada’s Auger-Aliassime loses opening match in Toronto

TORONTO (AP)Wimbledon quarterfinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime lost his first match at the National Bank Open in his native Canada, falling 7-5, 6-4 to Dusan Lajovic on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, who’s from Montreal, was the ninth seed in the tournament and had a bye into the second round. He was coming off an opening-round loss at the Tokyo Olympics.

”I just played a lot of tennis, even though I didn’t win a lot of matches at the Olympics or the last week,” Auger-Aliassime said. ”There’s a lot of traveling, a lot of practices, a lot of balls hit and maybe that’s taken a bit of a toll on me, too. I don’t know.”

In the women’s event in Montreal, Canadian wild card Rebecca Marino continued her run by beating Paula Badosa 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The 30-year-old Marino upset No. 16 seed Madison Keys in the first round.

Marino had a career-high ranking of No. 39 in 2011, but stepped away from the sport for nearly five years to battle depression. She’s currently ranked 220th.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

