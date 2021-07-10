Canada’s Davies hurts ankle, to miss CONCACAF Gold Cup

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP)Canadian star Alphonso Davies will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an ankle injury.

The Canadian Soccer Association said the 20-year Bayern Munich defender was hurt during training Wednesday and returned to Germany on Friday for a medical evaluation.

No. 70 Canada opens Sunday against Martinique and can replace Davies on its roster. The Canadians play 83rd-ranked Haiti on Thursday and close Group B against the No. 20 United States on July 18.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sportsh

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51