After winning two consecutive games for the first time this season, the Montreal Canadiens will try to avenge an opening-night loss when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday night.

The Canadiens won their second straight game Sunday 3-2 in a shootout over the host New York Islanders at Elmont, N.Y., as goaltender Andrew Hammond made 30 saves in his debut for his new team.

Fans will probably have to wait for an encore, as Sam Montembeault is scheduled to start in goal for Montreal Monday against Toronto’s Petr Mrazek.

Still, the 34-year-old, acquired from the Minnesota Wild Feb. 12, played in an NHL game for the first time since April 22, 2018, when he was with the Colorado Avalanche.

It was Hammond’s first NHL win since April 20, 2018, a 2-1 playoff decision over the Nashville Predators. Hammond had not earned a regular-season NHL win since April 9, 2016, against the Boston Bruins while playing for the Ottawa Senators.

“It’s not luck that he is back here,” Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis said. “A lot of guys might just give up. And to see a guy stick with it … and play the way he did, gave our team a chance to win, it’s much respect to him.”

Hammond was 6-2-3 with a 2.44 goals-against average with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League this season.

In the only game between the teams so far this season, the Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Canadiens 2-1 in the season opener.

The Canadiens are 2-3-0 since St. Louis took over on Feb. 9.

“He’s got everyone motivated and excited to play,” Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot said. “Guys are seeing success, we are getting more touches, more offensive chances and less breakdowns. He’s got us playing good hockey.”

After their 6-3 loss to the visiting St. Louis Blues Saturday night, the Maple Leafs announced a trade that sent forward Nick Ritchie and a draft pick to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. The draft pick will be either in the third round in 2023 or in the second round in 2025.

Toronto put Dzingel on waivers on Sunday with the hope that he would clear. Lyubushkin is expected to join the Maple Leafs Tuesday when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“It’s good to get this (trade) across the line,” Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said. “What made (Lyubushkin) attractive is we don’t have a lot of guys who have his utility. A big, strong right shot, strong defensively, able to play with a little more physicality than what we may have.”

Toronto needs that defensive help.

“We didn’t defend well enough to give ourselves a chance to win,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “(St. Louis is) one of the top teams in the NHL on the rush. So we knew going into the game it was going to be a challenge for us to defend against that. And they got the better of us.”

Jack Campbell gave up five goals, but Keefe was not blaming the goaltender.

“(Campbell) didn’t have a chance to be good,” Keefe said. “I’m not saying that he wasn’t good. He gave up five and it doesn’t look good, but it was a lot of gifts — right around the net, tap-ins.”

Auston Matthews had his nine-game point (eight goals, 10 assists) streak end.

