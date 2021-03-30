Canadiens return from COVID-related break, blank Oilers 4-0

MONTREAL (AP)Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Montreal was playing for the first time since March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list. As a result, the Canadiens had four games postponed — three with Edmonton and another against Ottawa.

Tomas Tatar also scored for Montreal (15-8-9). Carey Price stopped 16 shots for the shutout, his first of the season and the 49th of his career.

Mikko Koskinen finished with 28 saves in the loss.

RANGERS 5, CAPITALS 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the Rangers scored five unanswered goals to beat Washington.

Kaapo Kakko, Adam Fox, Filip Chytil, and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves, improving to 3-0-0 in his career against Washington.

T.J. Oshie and Nic Dowd scored for the Capitals, who lost for just the third time in 17 games. Two of those losses have come at the hands of the Rangers. Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves.

PANTHERS 4, RED WINGS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals to lift Florida over Detroit.

Brett Connolly scored his 100th NHL goal and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Panthers, who have won three straight games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves.

Filip Zadina scored for the Red Wings. Calvin Pickard allowed three goals on eight shots before being replaced by Thomas Greiss, who stopped 24 shots. The Red Wings have lost six consecutive road games.

BLUE JACKETS 3, LIGHTNING 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – David Savard scored his first goal in two years and Columbus beat Tampa Bay.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

Mathieu Joseph scored for Tampa Bay, which has lost three consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season. The Lightning fell to 13-3 on home ice.

Curtis McElhinney finished with 18 saves for Tampa Bay.

BRUINS 5, DEVILS 4, SO

BOSTON (AP) – Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak scored in the shootout, and Boston rallied to beat New Jersey.

Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, Nick Ritchie and Matt Grzelcyk scored in regulation for the Bruins, who rallied with two goals in the final 9:38 of the third period. Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 shots.

Kyle Palmieri, Travis Zajac, Miles Wood and Michael McLeod scored for the Devils, who are 4-0-2 against Boston this season. They beat the Bruins 1-0 on Sunday.

Mackenzie Blackwood, who stopped 40 shots for his first shutout of the season Sunday, made 44 saves. Ryan Murray added two assists.

BLACKHAWKS 2, HURRICANES 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat scored in a 3:33 span early in the second period, Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves and Chicago beat Carolina.

Chicago ended Carolina’s three-game winning streak and handed the Hurricanes their second regulation loss in 15 games (11-2-2) despite being outshot 32-16.

Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina.

The Blackhawks snapped a two-game slide and won for just the third time in nine games (3-6-0).

Alex Nedeljkovic made 14 saves.

PREDATORS 3, STARS 2, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Eeli Tolvanen scored at 1:29 of overtime to give Nashville a victory over Dallas.

Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville, which extended its winning streak to a season-best six games.

Juuse Saros made 33 saves for Nashville. He has won his last four starts.

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz scored, and Miro Heiskanen had two assists for Dallas, which has lost three straight.

